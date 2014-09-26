A Southwest flight was diverted to Corpus Christi after an emergency situation arose on the aircraft. According to Southwest Airlines, Flight 4519 was scheduled to go from Los Angeles International Airport to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when a potential threat in the cabin diverted the flight to Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) after 1:30 p.m. After landing, local authorities met at the aircraft at the gate and removed the disruptive passenger. CCIA officia... More>>
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) - Indictments say three former Mississippi school employees faked painting invoices in spring 2011 to allow a former superintendent to repay a personal debt to a principal. State Auditor Stacey Pickering says former Wayne County Superintendent Robert Dean of Waynesboro, former Buckatunna School Principal Ronnie Crane of Buckatunna.
Some thunderstorms are rolling through South Texas, calling The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a flood advisory for Northwestern Nueces County, Southwestern San Patricio County and Northeastern Jim Wells County until 5:15 p.m. At 2:10 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates up to two inches of rain have already fall around Orange Grove. Some locations that may ...
According to Corpus Christi Police, 11 year-old Victoria Sofia Casso was abducted tonight at Sacky Park near the Trade Center Tonight.
A food truck that specializes in seafood. We are talking homemade ceviche, shrimp or fish tacos and po-boys.
North and South beaches on Padre Island National Seashore have been reopened to vehicle traffic.
An overnight rollover crash sent a young woman to the hospital.
Cops have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused in the fatal hit and run of a bicyclist.
DALLAS (AP) - North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was still available when the Dallas Mavericks came up at No. 9 in the NBA draft - the same spot that led them to Dirk Nowitzki nearly 20 years ago.
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and the future of the NBA arrived Thursday night.
A head-on crash near Driscoll sent an Alice man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Three undocumented immigrants were found dead in Brooks County.
A couple accused of leaving their child in a van parked outside a movie theater is now facing charges.
The Padre Island National Seashore remains off limits to vehicle traffic.
Start off your Saturday morning with some fresh fruits and vegetables at the Southside Farmers Market. It kicks off every Saturday morning from 9 to noon--rain or shine. Shop for freshly grown local produce! Pickings this week include citrus, onions, potatoes, greens, fruits, and more veggies! You can also find a variety of other foods too, like herbs, baked goods and body products- come by and get the best pickins' in Corpus Christi! The market is in the Everhart shop... More>>
Four restaurants earned top honors with a perfect score.
Thousands of customers were without power on Padre Island, Mustang Island, Port Aransas and the surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon.
Two employees of the Texas A-I Steak House in Portland have been arrested on sexual assault charges.
A former math teacher at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville has been indicted for sexually assaulting a child.
Police say a man accused of multiple robberies is behind bars.
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.
LONDON (AP) - Boys at a British high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as the country swelters through a heatwave.
HYDE PARK, Vt. (AP) - Burglars targeted the Vermont home of an 82-year-old man while he was attending the funeral for his wife of 59 years over the weekend.
LONDON (AP) - London police say a 51-year-old man found dead after mosque attack last week died of "multiple injuries."
DENVER (AP) - A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Some folks in Oregon might not want to ask, when served an elk burger or a venison steak, where the meat came from. Under a roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat to eat.
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - The life of a 22-year-old college student who died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea will be celebrated in an Ohio hometown still stunned by his loss.
Mexico asserted its superiority in the second half against New Zealand to avoid a Confederations Cup embarrassment on Wednesday, coming from behind to win a fiery Group A encounter 2-1 that ended in a brawl.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas police officer has been suspended for 20 days without pay after an internal investigation of a handcuffed suspect who killed himself in the back of the officer's patrol car.
A beloved jazz musician from the Corpus Christi area has passed away.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A police officer was stabbed in the neck at the Flint airport by a man with a knife Wednesday in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.
A man and woman accused of a fatal stabbing in Rockport are behind bars.
NEW YORK (AP) - Global liquor behemoth Diageo said Wednesday it will pay up to $1 billion to buy a tequila brand co-founded by movie star George Clooney.
DPS Troopers are investigating a head-on crash that left an elderly woman dead.
Corpus Christi may not be experiencing the full effects of Tropical Storm Cindy, but any beach visits you may have had planned will have to be put on hold.
An early morning crash shut down a road for a while after a dump truck overturned and spilled it's load.
An overnight hit and run accident sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
Another fugitive is behind bars.
Help Action 10 News, Crime Stoppers and the Nueces County Sheriff's office put Nueces County's most wanted fugitives behind bars.
WACO, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman who police said packed a loaded pistol in her vagina has been sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to drug possession.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said."The cocaine was allegedly found in a room next to a child's bed," LA City Attorney Mike Feuer said Tuesday, describing a scene with "kids taking naps, or playing, and cocaine is right there." Felipe Talamante is accused of trafficking dozens of pounds of co...
A Corpus Christi father and son who were believed to missing were found dead near the Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.
UPDATE: New Mexico State Police have confirmed a Corpus Christi man and his son have been found dead in the Carlsbad Caverns National Park.
Summer school was in session today for some members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
A vacant at-large seat on the City Council will soon be filled.
All perfect scores and A-list restaurants in Tuesday's edition of the Kitchen Cops.
One man is dead after he apparently drowned in the Corpus Christi Bay.
A multi-car collision early this morning on Crosstown left some folks with minor injuries.
Cops are on the hunt for an armed robber who hit a convenience store and got away with cash.
A drive-by shooting on the city's westside left a woman and her son shaken up.
A garbage truck driver's morning routine took a scary turn when he realized his load was on fire.
FRANKLIN, N.J. (AP) - Police say an estimated $30,000 in gems, precious stones and minerals were stolen from a museum in New Jersey. Police say burglars forced their way through a second-story window into the Franklin Mineral Museum early Monday morning. Emeralds, diamonds and opals were among the items taken. Police say they caused substantial damage ransacking shelves and display cases. Police believe one or more of the suspects were hurt be... More>>
About the only thing missing from Diana Taurasi's record-setting day was a victory.
A man who was rescued by emergency responders late Monday afternoon has passed away. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. about two miles east of North Beach. Four people were on the boat, and at least three of them ended up in the bay. Police say one of them attempted to rescue a person that fell off the small vessel.
CINCINNATI (AP) - Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week after almost a year and a half in captivity, died Monday, his family said.
Two people were taken to the hospital following a boater distress call in the Corpus Christi bay.
Dr. Kelly M. Quintanilla has been name the sole finalist to be President of TAMUCC.
A man killed in a rollover crash over the weekend has been identified.
Cops have released the name of a man accused of crashing into a home on Snowgoose.
A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend last week has been officially charged with murder.
Cops need help from the public in tracking down a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment during the three-night Electric Daisy Carnival music festival during the weekend outside Las Vegas.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Tim Hague, the former UFC fighter known as "The Thrashing Machine," died Sunday, two days after he was critically injured when he was knocked out in a boxing match against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A 22-year-old Virginia man was held on a murder charge Monday in the slaying of a teenage Muslim girl who was attacked during a breakfast break from an all-night prayer session at her mosque.
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year...
HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.
The family of a man who was fatally shot is preparing for another painful anniversary of the death of their son.
PARIS (AP) - The Latest on Paris security operation on Champs-Elysees (all times local): 4:45 p.m. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the ramming of a police vehicle on Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue. Authorities say a driver has rammed his car into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district. They say he has been arrested after being injured in a subsequent apparent clash with poli... More>>
Here is a list of road closures happening around the area for the week of June 17-23.
One of the suspects in a Bee County triple homicide has been acquitted.
(KDKA-TV) - All is calm in a quiet house on a peaceful street in the tranquil township of Ross - until the walls come alive with the sound of a 13-year-old alarm clock.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Few college-bound kids lose their shot, and their slot, at their dream school once they get in, but it happened at one of the world's most elite institutions and for a reason that has, until recently, hardly registered in the university admissions process: social media.
Murder charges are expected to be filed Monday for Sarah Leija.
Arson investigators are being called in to take a look at two fires that happened just blocks from each other overnight.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana law enforcement officials say they arrested 51 people on child exploitation charges this spring as part of an annual nationwide crackdown. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the results of Operation Broken Heart IV during a news conference Friday...
NEW YORK (AP) - Sixteen-year-old Madison's family clustered for a photo in a California courtroom, commemorating the day it finally became official that she has three parents.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby, the comedian once known as "America's Dad" for his TV role as paternal Dr. Cliff Huxtable, is declaring victory this Father's Day after a jury deliberated 52 hours without reaching consensus on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004.
The Red Cross is assisting a family who have been displaced by a fire.
Corpus Christi Police are searching for a man who broke into a house and made off with some items.
Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Though construction is in high demand in Texas' booming capital city, Oscar Martinez's drywall company is suddenly struggling. One-third of the approximately 20 employees Martinez uses to build new homes and commercial spaces have recently fled the state, spooked by a combination of a federal immigration crackdown by the Trump administration and a tough anti-"sanctuary cities" law approved last month by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature. "I... More>>
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Medical marijuana in Louisiana is moving closer to production, with a contractor for the growing operation chosen by Louisiana State University. The LSU AgCenter has selected a New Orleans affiliate of a Las Vegas company to do the work. GB Sciences was chosen from seven potential vendors.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A Southeast Texas motorcyclist must serve 15 years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old boy who was struck last summer while playing near a road. Prosecutors in Galveston say 38-year-old Justin James Forsyth of Friendswood was sentenced Friday a day after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter. Investigators say the victim, Adriel Hernandez, died last July after being struck by the motorcycle in Bacliff. Authorities say Forsyth was driving on the wr...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - An Austin-area man who represented himself at trial for 13 jewel robberies and attempted robberies has been found guilty of multiple counts. Jurors found Marvin Lewis guilty Friday of 25 counts ranging from conspiracy to weapons violations in a federal trial in Austin. Lewis faces up to life in federal prison when he's sentenced Sept. 13.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad." Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004....
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican is looking to develop a new doctrine that calls for excommunicating Catholics for mafia association and corruption.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi intercepted another Mexican lancha off the coast of southern Texas.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but investigators were not able to pinpoint an exact cause...
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - U.S. and Japanese vessels and aircraft were searching Saturday for seven American sailors who were missing after their Navy destroyer collided before dawn with a container ship four times its size off the coast of Japan.
A suspected shoplifter is in custody, after Corpus Christi Police say he crashed his car into a house while trying to flee.
Corpus Christi Police are responding to a major vehicle accident on Interstate 37.
A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Saratoga on Friday night.
Eight families are displaced Friday after a fire at an apartment complex in Flour Bluff, but firefighters say it could've been much worse if not for their quick work to knock it down. The fire was reported around 5:30 at the Waters Edge Apartments off SPID near Flour Bluff Drive.
A group of teens has made a single mother's life a whole lot easier.
Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, will not accompany the Beavers to the College World Series.
Police say murder charges are expected to be filed against a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend.
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago federal judge has freed a YouTube singer with millions of teenage followers as he awaits trial on two counts of producing child pornography for allegedly asking underage fans via social media to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.
A Border Patrol canine's alert led to the rescue of three undocumented immigrants.
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The end of the road for two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint until reinforcements arrived.
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that raised questions of whether words can kill.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Apologies are being demanded from comedian Steve Harvey following comments about Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan...
BERLIN (AP) - Frankfurt airport customs authorities said Friday they confiscated 39 tons of fidget spinners in May alone and plan on crushing them out of existence.
BEIRUT (AP) - Russia said Friday it was verifying whether it had killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike targeting a meeting of IS leaders just outside the group's de facto capital in Syria...
Corpus Christi Police are working to determine what caused a fight that left multiple people injured.
Three spots earned top honors this week. El Buen Amaya #2 located at 3154 Morgan scored a 100. Pretzel World located at 5858 South Padre Island Drive scored a 100. The Grub Pub located at 601 Chaparral scored a 100.
Lori Meredith lives in Flour Bluff. She got a phone call from Action 10's John Rupolo about new street signs put up in her neighborhood by the city. It's a street sign named Glenn Oaks.
Lori Meredith lives in Flour Bluff. She got a phone call from Action 10's John Rupolo about new street signs put up in her neighborhood by the city. It's a street sign named Glenn Oaks.More>>
Let's get started with the perfect scores. Dollar Cinemas located at 5858 South Padre Island Drive scored a 100. Papi Chulo's Mexican Restaurant located at 4861 Saratoga scored a 100. The Chicken Shack Tender Express located at 5630 Saratoga scored a 100. Whataburger located at 5001 Saratoga scored a 100.
Heavy rains flooded streets across Corpus Christi, leaving many cars almost completely submerged underwater. Many drivers in some cases had to be rescued after their vehicle became stranded in waist-high waters.
Find out who was arrested in your neighborhood with our monthly rundown of mugshots from the Nueces County Sheriff's Department and other local facilities.
We received these pictures from Action 10 viewers. We hope everyone had a great Halloween! Thank you so much for all of the adorable photos!
Daryl Womack and Diane Epperson wanted to show us exactly what the problem is, as they see it, at the house on the 900 block of Oriole in Flour Bluff. A swimming pool behind the house that sits between their houses on Oriole.
Janis Hanks showed us pictures of tile work done in a bathroom of her home on Harrison. The work was done by Ben Zepeda of CC Floors. But Hanks' says she's not satisfied with the work. So she called the Troubleshooters. "I lost my temper," Hanks admitted. "And then I decided I had some anger issues I needed to work out, so I took a hammer and took 'em down."
Four restaurants earned top honors with a perfect score.
All perfect scores and A-list restaurants in Tuesday's edition of the Kitchen Cops.
DALLAS (AP) - North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was still available when the Dallas Mavericks came up at No. 9 in the NBA draft - the same spot that led them to Dirk Nowitzki nearly 20 years ago.
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and the future of the NBA arrived Thursday night.
