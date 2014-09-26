3 former school employees accused of fake painting invoices Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:37 AM EDT Updated: WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) - Indictments say three former Mississippi school employees faked painting invoices in spring 2011 to allow a former superintendent to repay a personal debt to a principal. State Auditor Stacey Pickering says former Wayne County Superintendent Robert Dean of Waynesboro, former Buckatunna School Principal Ronnie Crane of Buckatunna. More>>

Flooding across areas of South Texas Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:59 PM EDT
Some thunderstorms are rolling through South Texas, calling The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a flood advisory for Northwestern Nueces County, Southwestern San Patricio County and Northeastern Jim Wells County until 5:15 p.m. At 2:10 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates up to two inches of rain have already fall around Orange Grove.

Girl abducted near Trade Center found Police are searching for 11 year old Victoria Sofia Casso Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:52 AM EDT
According to Corpus Christi Police, 11 year-old Victoria Sofia Casso was abducted tonight at Sacky Park near the Trade Center Tonight.

Food truck Friday: Top Fuel Foods Friday, June 23, 2017 4:45 PM EDT
A food truck that specializes in seafood. We are talking homemade ceviche, shrimp or fish tacos and po-boys.

Beach vehicle traffic reopens Friday, June 23, 2017 3:49 PM EDT
North and South beaches on Padre Island National Seashore have been reopened to vehicle traffic.

Overnight crash sends woman to hospital Friday, June 23, 2017 3:28 PM EDT
An overnight rollover crash sent a young woman to the hospital.

Mavs get their man in NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:43 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) - North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was still available when the Dallas Mavericks came up at No. 9 in the NBA draft - the same spot that led them to Dirk Nowitzki nearly 20 years ago.

3 undocumented immigrants found dead Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:46 PM EDT
Three undocumented immigrants were found dead in Brooks County.

Parents indicted for leaving baby in vehicle at Starplex Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:37 PM EDT
A couple accused of leaving their child in a van parked outside a movie theater is now facing charges.

Beach vehicle traffic remains off limits Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:58 PM EDT
The Padre Island National Seashore remains off limits to vehicle traffic.

Sonya's Weekend Rundown: June 22nd Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:50 PM EDT
Start off your Saturday morning with some fresh fruits and vegetables at the Southside Farmers Market. It kicks off every Saturday morning from 9 to noon--rain or shine. Shop for freshly grown local produce! Pickings this week include citrus, onions, potatoes, greens, fruits, and more veggies! You can also find a variety of other foods too, like herbs, baked goods and body products- come by and get the best pickins' in Corpus Christi! The market is in the Everhart shop...

Kitchen Cops: June 22nd Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:34 PM EDT
Four restaurants earned top honors with a perfect score.

Thousands without power in Port Aransas, Padre Island Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:18 PM EDT
Thousands of customers were without power on Padre Island, Mustang Island, Port Aransas and the surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon.

2 Portland restaurant employees arrested for sex assault Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:02 PM EDT
Two employees of the Texas A-I Steak House in Portland have been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Former Beeville teacher accused of child sex assault Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:24 PM EDT
A former math teacher at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville has been indicted for sexually assaulting a child.

Accused robber facing multiple charges Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:55 PM EDT
Police say a man accused of multiple robberies is behind bars.

Instagram model killed by exploding whip cream can Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:12 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) - French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.

British schoolboys don skirts amid shorts ban in heatwave Photo Credit: @SimonHallNews Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:37 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) - Boys at a British high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as the country swelters through a heatwave.

Home of Vermont man burglarized while at wife's funeral Carl Fortune. Photo courtesy WCAX-TV Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:03 PM EDT
HYDE PARK, Vt. (AP) - Burglars targeted the Vermont home of an 82-year-old man while he was attending the funeral for his wife of 59 years over the weekend.

Oregon joins states where roadkill can be harvested for food Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:41 AM EDT
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Some folks in Oregon might not want to ask, when served an elk burger or a venison steak, where the meat came from. Under a roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat to eat.

Final farewell for US student detained by North Korea Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:18 AM EDT
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - The life of a 22-year-old college student who died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea will be celebrated in an Ohio hometown still stunned by his loss.

Mexico recovers to beat NZ 2-1 in fiery Confed Cup game Soccer. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:17 PM EDT
Mexico asserted its superiority in the second half against New Zealand to avoid a Confederations Cup embarrassment on Wednesday, coming from behind to win a fiery Group A encounter 2-1 that ended in a brawl.

Officer suspended after suspect kills self in patrol car Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:29 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas police officer has been suspended for 20 days without pay after an internal investigation of a handcuffed suspect who killed himself in the back of the officer's patrol car.

FBI investigating Flint airport stabbing as possible terrorism Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:37 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A police officer was stabbed in the neck at the Flint airport by a man with a knife Wednesday in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.

2 charged with capital murder in Rockport stabbing Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:27 PM EDT
A man and woman accused of a fatal stabbing in Rockport are behind bars.

Diageo to buy Clooney's tequila brand in $1 billion deal Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:27 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Global liquor behemoth Diageo said Wednesday it will pay up to $1 billion to buy a tequila brand co-founded by movie star George Clooney.

Beach closures due to extreme high tide Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:21 PM EDT
Corpus Christi may not be experiencing the full effects of Tropical Storm Cindy, but any beach visits you may have had planned will have to be put on hold.

Early morning crash shuts down Old Brownsville Rd. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:56 PM EDT
An early morning crash shut down a road for a while after a dump truck overturned and spilled it's load.

Woman injured in overnight hit and run Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:28 PM EDT
An overnight hit and run accident sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wheel Of Shame: June 21st Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:49 AM EDT
Help Action 10 News, Crime Stoppers and the Nueces County Sheriff's office put Nueces County's most wanted fugitives behind bars.

Woman who hid gun in vagina gets probation in drug case Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:38 AM EDT
WACO, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman who police said packed a loaded pistol in her vagina has been sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Man accused of moving cocaine through children's day care Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:20 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said."The cocaine was allegedly found in a room next to a child's bed," LA City Attorney Mike Feuer said Tuesday, describing a scene with "kids taking naps, or playing, and cocaine is right there." Felipe Talamante is accused of trafficking dozens of pounds of co...

Corpus Christi hikers found dead near Carlsbad Caverns Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:31 PM EDT
A Corpus Christi father and son who were believed to missing were found dead near the Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.

Missing Corpus Christi father, son found dead in New Mexico Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:19 PM EDT
UPDATE: New Mexico State Police have confirmed a Corpus Christi man and his son have been found dead in the Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Firefighters undergo special training at Windsor Park Elementary Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:53 PM EDT
Summer school was in session today for some members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Kitchen Cops: June 20th Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:41 PM EDT
All perfect scores and A-list restaurants in Tuesday's edition of the Kitchen Cops.

3 injured in multi-car crash on Crosstown Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:43 PM EDT
A multi-car collision early this morning on Crosstown left some folks with minor injuries.

Armed robber targets convenience store on Ayers Tuesday, June 20, 2017 1:55 PM EDT
Cops are on the hunt for an armed robber who hit a convenience store and got away with cash.

Firefighters respond to garbage truck fire Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:39 PM EDT
A garbage truck driver's morning routine took a scary turn when he realized his load was on fire.

Burglars break into museum; diamonds, emeralds, opals stolen Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:24 AM EDT
FRANKLIN, N.J. (AP) - Police say an estimated $30,000 in gems, precious stones and minerals were stolen from a museum in New Jersey. Police say burglars forced their way through a second-story window into the Franklin Mineral Museum early Monday morning. Emeralds, diamonds and opals were among the items taken. Police say they caused substantial damage ransacking shelves and display cases. Police believe one or more of the suspects were hurt be...

Man passes away after being pulled from Corpus Christi Bay Monday, June 19, 2017 10:31 PM EDT
A man who was rescued by emergency responders late Monday afternoon has passed away. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. about two miles east of North Beach. Four people were on the boat, and at least three of them ended up in the bay. Police say one of them attempted to rescue a person that fell off the small vessel.

US student in coma freed by North Korea dies Monday, June 19, 2017 7:19 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (AP) - Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week after almost a year and a half in captivity, died Monday, his family said.

2 taken to hospital following boater distress call Monday, June 19, 2017 6:35 PM EDT
Two people were taken to the hospital following a boater distress call in the Corpus Christi bay.

Victim identified in fatal crash on I-37 Monday, June 19, 2017 5:17 PM EDT
A man killed in a rollover crash over the weekend has been identified.

Man facing several charges after crashing into home Monday, June 19, 2017 5:14 PM EDT
Cops have released the name of a man accused of crashing into a home on Snowgoose.

Charges upgraded to murder in Annaville shooting Monday, June 19, 2017 4:45 PM EDT
A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend last week has been officially charged with murder.

CCPD: Suspect wanted in Del Mar robbery Monday, June 19, 2017 2:06 PM EDT
Cops need help from the public in tracking down a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.

Over 1K receive medical treatment at Electric Daisy Carnival Monday, June 19, 2017 2:03 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment during the three-night Electric Daisy Carnival music festival during the weekend outside Las Vegas.

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague dies at 33 Monday, June 19, 2017 1:53 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Tim Hague, the former UFC fighter known as "The Thrashing

Virginia man charged with murder in attack on Muslim teen Darwin Martinez Torres, a suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen. Monday, June 19, 2017 12:53 PM EDT Updated: FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A 22-year-old Virginia man was held on a murder charge Monday in the slaying of a teenage Muslim girl who was attacked during a breakfast break from an all-night prayer session at her mosque. More>>

Illinois man charged in kitten stomping death Monday, June 19, 2017 12:31 PM EDT Updated: BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty. More>>

Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system Monday, June 19, 2017 12:27 PM EDT Updated: LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year... More>>

Houston mom charged in fatal stabbing of 4-year-old daughter Monday, June 19, 2017 12:09 PM EDT Updated: HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex. More>>

The Latest: Anti-terror probe opened in Paris car attack Breaking news logo Monday, June 19, 2017 11:01 AM EDT Updated: PARIS (AP) - The Latest on Paris security operation on Champs-Elysees (all times local): 4:45 p.m. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the ramming of a police vehicle on Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue. Authorities say a driver has rammed his car into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district. They say he has been arrested after being injured in a subsequent apparent clash with poli... More>>

New road closures for week of June 17-23 Monday, June 19, 2017 8:10 AM EDT Updated: Here is a list of road closures happening around the area for the week of June 17-23. More>>

Alarm clock stuck in wall goes off every day for 13 years Monday, June 19, 2017 6:24 AM EDT Updated: (KDKA-TV) - All is calm in a quiet house on a peaceful street in the tranquil township of Ross - until the walls come alive with the sound of a 13-year-old alarm clock. More>>

Harvard students' ouster over offensive posts stirs debate Monday, June 19, 2017 6:08 AM EDT Updated: LAS VEGAS (AP) - Few college-bound kids lose their shot, and their slot, at their dream school once they get in, but it happened at one of the world's most elite institutions and for a reason that has, until recently, hardly registered in the university admissions process: social media. More>>

Arson suspected in two overnight fires An RV was completely destroyed in an overnight fire. Monday, June 19, 2017 5:29 AM EDT Updated: Arson investigators are being called in to take a look at two fires that happened just blocks from each other overnight. More>>

51 Louisianans arrested on child exploitation charges Sunday, June 18, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana law enforcement officials say they arrested 51 people on child exploitation charges this spring as part of an annual nationwide crackdown. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the results of Operation Broken Heart IV during a news conference Friday... More>>

Modern family: More courts allowing 3 parents of 1 child Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:58 AM EDT Updated: NEW YORK (AP) - Sixteen-year-old Madison's family clustered for a photo in a California courtroom, commemorating the day it finally became official that she has three parents. More>>

Cosby prosecutor undeterred by mistrial, vows to try again (CBSNews) Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:48 AM EDT Updated: NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby, the comedian once known as "America's Dad" for his TV role as paternal Dr. Cliff Huxtable, is declaring victory this Father's Day after a jury deliberated 52 hours without reaching consensus on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. More>>

Family displaced by house fire Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:22 AM EDT Updated: The Red Cross is assisting a family who have been displaced by a fire. More>>

Home invasion suspect on the loose Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:15 AM EDT Updated: Corpus Christi Police are searching for a man who broke into a house and made off with some items. More>>

Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in California theft Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. Photo: MGN Saturday, June 17, 2017 4:13 PM EDT Updated: Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. More>>

Texas companies tie worker shortages to immigration fears Saturday, June 17, 2017 3:34 PM EDT Updated: AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Though construction is in high demand in Texas' booming capital city, Oscar Martinez's drywall company is suddenly struggling. One-third of the approximately 20 employees Martinez uses to build new homes and commercial spaces have recently fled the state, spooked by a combination of a federal immigration crackdown by the Trump administration and a tough anti-"sanctuary cities" law approved last month by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature. "I... More>>

Contractor chosen for Louisiana medical marijuana production Saturday, June 17, 2017 3:23 PM EDT Updated: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Medical marijuana in Louisiana is moving closer to production, with a contractor for the growing operation chosen by Louisiana State University. The LSU AgCenter has selected a New Orleans affiliate of a Las Vegas company to do the work. GB Sciences was chosen from seven potential vendors. More>>

Texan gets 15 years in death of boy, 4, struck by motorcycle Saturday, June 17, 2017 3:15 PM EDT Updated: GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A Southeast Texas motorcyclist must serve 15 years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old boy who was struck last summer while playing near a road. Prosecutors in Galveston say 38-year-old Justin James Forsyth of Friendswood was sentenced Friday a day after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter. Investigators say the victim, Adriel Hernandez, died last July after being struck by the motorcycle in Bacliff. Authorities say Forsyth was driving on the wr... More>>

Man convicted of serial jewel heists to support lavish life Saturday, June 17, 2017 3:11 PM EDT Updated: AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - An Austin-area man who represented himself at trial for 13 jewel robberies and attempted robberies has been found guilty of multiple counts. Jurors found Marvin Lewis guilty Friday of 25 counts ranging from conspiracy to weapons violations in a federal trial in Austin. Lewis faces up to life in federal prison when he's sentenced Sept. 13. More>>

Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks again Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict. Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:06 PM EDT Updated: NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad." Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.... More>>

Excommunicating mobsters? Vatican eyes new legal doctrine Saturday, June 17, 2017 9:21 AM EDT Updated: VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican is looking to develop a new doctrine that calls for excommunicating Catholics for mafia association and corruption. More>>

Coroner: Sleep apnea among causes of Carrie Fisher's death Saturday, June 17, 2017 6:44 AM EDT Updated: LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but investigators were not able to pinpoint an exact cause... More>>

US, Japan search for 7 Navy sailors after ship collision USS Fitzgerald involved in a collision with Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal, Photo Date: 6/16/2017 Saturday, June 17, 2017 6:21 AM EDT Updated: YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - U.S. and Japanese vessels and aircraft were searching Saturday for seven American sailors who were missing after their Navy destroyer collided before dawn with a container ship four times its size off the coast of Japan. More>>

Suspected shoplifter crashes car in house Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:45 AM EDT Updated: A suspected shoplifter is in custody, after Corpus Christi Police say he crashed his car into a house while trying to flee. More>>

I-37 exit shut down for major accident Saturday, June 17, 2017 9:18 AM EDT Updated: Corpus Christi Police are responding to a major vehicle accident on Interstate 37. More>>

Man hit by car on Saratoga in critical condition Crews shut down the eastbound side of Saratoga Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by vehicle Friday night. Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:17 AM EDT Updated: A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Saratoga on Friday night. More>>

Fast fire destroys two units at Waters Edge Apartments, eight families displaced Firefighters spray water and foam on fire at Waters Edge Apartments Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:01 AM EDT Updated: Eight families are displaced Friday after a fire at an apartment complex in Flour Bluff, but firefighters say it could've been much worse if not for their quick work to knock it down. The fire was reported around 5:30 at the Waters Edge Apartments off SPID near Flour Bluff Drive. More>>

Sea City Work Camp does it again Friday, June 16, 2017 6:55 PM EDT Updated: A group of teens has made a single mother's life a whole lot easier. More>>

Pitcher Luke Heimlich won't join Oregon State in Omaha Friday, June 16, 2017 5:11 PM EDT Updated: Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, will not accompany the Beavers to the College World Series. More>>

Murder charges pending in Annaville shooting Friday, June 16, 2017 5:03 PM EDT Updated: Police say murder charges are expected to be filed against a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend. More>>

YouTube star charged with child porn ordered to stay offline Friday, June 16, 2017 3:09 PM EDT Updated: CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago federal judge has freed a YouTube singer with millions of teenage followers as he awaits trial on two counts of producing child pornography for allegedly asking underage fans via social media to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves. More>>

3 undocumented immigrants rescued at Freer checkpoint Friday, June 16, 2017 2:40 PM EDT Updated: A Border Patrol canine's alert led to the rescue of three undocumented immigrants. More>>

Georgia prison escapees captured in Tennessee Friday, June 16, 2017 1:57 PM EDT Updated: SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The end of the road for two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint until reinforcements arrived. More>>

Woman found guilty of manslaughter in texting suicide case Friday, June 16, 2017 1:35 PM EDT Updated: TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that raised questions of whether words can kill. More>>

German customs to crush 35 tons of seized fidget spinners Friday, June 16, 2017 9:28 AM EDT Updated: BERLIN (AP) - Frankfurt airport customs authorities said Friday they confiscated 39 tons of fidget spinners in May alone and plan on crushing them out of existence. More>>

Russia verifying whether it killed IS leader in airstrike Friday, June 16, 2017 7:43 AM EDT Updated: BEIRUT (AP) - Russia said Friday it was verifying whether it had killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike targeting a meeting of IS leaders just outside the group's de facto capital in Syria... More>>

Multiple people hospitalized after fight Friday, June 16, 2017 7:31 AM EDT Updated: Corpus Christi Police are working to determine what caused a fight that left multiple people injured. More>>

Kitchen Cops: June 15th Kitchen Cops Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:36 PM EDT Updated: Three spots earned top honors this week. El Buen Amaya #2 located at 3154 Morgan scored a 100. Pretzel World located at 5858 South Padre Island Drive scored a 100. The Grub Pub located at 601 Chaparral scored a 100. More>>

People Behaving Badly - Signs in the Bluff Thursday, June 15, 2017 1:50 PM EDT Updated: Lori Meredith lives in Flour Bluff. She got a phone call from Action 10's John Rupolo about new street signs put up in her neighborhood by the city. It's a street sign named Glenn Oaks. More>>