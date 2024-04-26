Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of April 22nd through the 26th

Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 26, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores
------------
Banquete Elementary
4339 Fourth St.

Bishop High School
717 Badger Ln.

Bishop Junior High School
719 E 6th St.

Bishop Primary School
705 W Main St.

D'Lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton Oak Dr.

HEB
4320 S. Alameda St

HteaO
5425 Saratoga Blvd.

Loaves & Fishes
1927 Leopard St.

Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67

The B List
---------
El Jaliscience Bar & Grill
7114 Saratoga Blvd.
8 violations
89

LOW SCORE
----------------
Global Mixer World Fusion
6201 SPID
15 violations
-Lots of flies in kitchen
-Use gloves/wash when handling
- 'Ready-to-eat' food'
72

