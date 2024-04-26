Kitchen Cops for the week of April 22nd through the 26th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

------------

Banquete Elementary

4339 Fourth St.

Bishop High School

717 Badger Ln.

Bishop Junior High School

719 E 6th St.

Bishop Primary School

705 W Main St.

D'Lites Cream

6202 Dunbarton Oak Dr.

HEB

4320 S. Alameda St

HteaO

5425 Saratoga Blvd.

Loaves & Fishes

1927 Leopard St.

Petronila Elementary

2391 CR 67

The B List

---------

El Jaliscience Bar & Grill

7114 Saratoga Blvd.

8 violations

89

LOW SCORE

----------------

Global Mixer World Fusion

6201 SPID

15 violations

-Lots of flies in kitchen

-Use gloves/wash when handling

- 'Ready-to-eat' food'

72

