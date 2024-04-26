Kitchen Cops for the week of April 22nd through the 26th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
------------
Banquete Elementary
4339 Fourth St.
Bishop High School
717 Badger Ln.
Bishop Junior High School
719 E 6th St.
Bishop Primary School
705 W Main St.
D'Lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton Oak Dr.
HEB
4320 S. Alameda St
HteaO
5425 Saratoga Blvd.
Loaves & Fishes
1927 Leopard St.
Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67
The B List
---------
El Jaliscience Bar & Grill
7114 Saratoga Blvd.
8 violations
89
LOW SCORE
----------------
Global Mixer World Fusion
6201 SPID
15 violations
-Lots of flies in kitchen
-Use gloves/wash when handling
- 'Ready-to-eat' food'
72
