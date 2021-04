KZTV Action 10 News is dedicated to the Coastal Bend by bringing you hard-hitting special reports, the most accurate weather team in town, and Sports coverage like no other!

Contact Us Form

Have a question?

KZTV Action 10 News, 301 Artesian St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Main: 361-883-7070; News: 361-884-6666

Or simply fill out the form below and your question or comment will be forwarded to the appropriate department.