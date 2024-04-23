Rodeo Corpus Christi set to begin during Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — No Texas festival is complete without a rodeo, and the 2024 Buc Days celebration is no exception.

Starting Tuesday, May 7 to Saturday, May 11, Rodeo Corpus Christi will be commencing at 7 p.m. and followed by a different music performance each night.

The rodeo events include:



steer roping

barrel racing

saddle bronc riding

steer wrestling

bull riding

mutton bustin'

breakaway roping

bareback riding

tie down roping

team roping

Be sure to get your tickets not to see your favorite rodeo event and end the night with good music and fun!

