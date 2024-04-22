High-speed chase, search through farmland ends with an arrest

UPDATE - 4 p.m.

A high speed chase in western Nueces County that turned into a massive manhunt has ended with an arrest.

ON Monday morning, officers spotted an SUV stolen from Harlingen at a local fast food restaurant. The SUV took of, triggering a car chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle chase ended in the area of County Road 357 and FM 70 but then it became a foot chase.

The driver bailed out and ran into a field between Bluntzer and Orange Grove. Drones and search dogs were brought in and eventually the suspect was spotted and arrested.

He claimed there were three other people with him, but officers couldn't find evidence to verify his claim.

photo provided by KRIS 6 News A high speed chase in western Nueces County that turned into a massive manhunt has ended with an arrest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of dehydration.

ORIGINAL - 2:27 p.m.

Just after 10:30 a.m. this morning, deputies from Pct. 3 initiated a vehicle pursuit with a male driver in a dark color Ford S.U.V.

The vehicle came back stolen out of the valley. Deputies with Pct. 3, Pct. 5, and Nueces Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle until the driver bailed out in the middle of a cornfield near FM 3088 and FM 70 in northwestern Nueces County.

Deputies have a perimeter set up and are currently searching for the male driver on foot and using drones.

KRIS 6 News will provide update once the scene is cleared.