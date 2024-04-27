City of Corpus Christi invites residents to Watergarden grand reopening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a long wait, the city of Corpus Christi is ready to reopen a community favorite, especially for those long hot summer months - the Watergarden!

According to a recent press release from the city, the community is invited to attend the grand reopening of the Corpus Christi Watergarden, located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd., on Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

The Watergarden took serious damage after Hurricane Harvey and flooding, which forced the city to close it down for seven years. However, after extensive renovations, the Watergarden is ready to rumble!

The city invites residents to join for, "an evening of music, food, entertainment, and an impressive visual display of water fountains and special lighting."

Free parking for those in attendance will be available at:



American Bank Center Parking Lot # 10, 1701 N. Chaparral Street, next to Heritage Park

Museum of Asian Cultures, 1802 N. Chaparral Street

Museum of Science and History, 1900 N. Chaparral Street

