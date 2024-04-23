Rockport city officials to discuss rebuilding aquarium

ROCKPORT, TX — The Aransas County Navigation District is hoping to get approval from the city to move forward with rebuilding the Rockport Aquarium. It’ll be built at the same spot where it once stood.

Back in 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall, destroying many things in its path. That includes Rockport’s Aquarium.

Since then, the Aransas County Navigation District and county officials have been working on a new design for the aquarium that Rockport city leaders may approve.

“I think every community after a hurricane starts to put out standards on how they want things to look and how they want things to be built and Elle Morales, the building director of the county is trying to work through those design changes and recommendations to get the best possible aquarium for the citizens of our community,” Harbormaster Keith Barrett said.

If the city approves these design changes, the plan will be presented to Aransas County Commissioners on May 13. Once a contractor is hired for the project, they hope to start construction after labor day.