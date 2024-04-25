CCPD, EMS salute fallen Officer Kyle Hicks one last time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A final service to others might help soften a terrible tragedy to a local police force.

Corpus Christi Police Officer Kyle Hicks was shot on Saturday, April 20 after responding to a domestic disturbance call. He was immediately hospitalized with serious injuries and aGoFundMe was established to help raise money for any medical expenses.

Almost $100,000 was raised in support of Officer Hicks, nearly double the goal of $50,000.

Officer Hicks fought to recover from his injuries but they were too severe. He later passed away on Wednesday, April 25, leaving behind his wife and four children, as well as his family in blue.

Despite the tragedy of a life cut too short, there was a small silver lining.

Officer Hicks was an organ donor, meaning any usable organs could be used for those in need. According to the Southwest Transplant Alliance, Officer Hick's organ donation could save up to 75 lives.

The body of Officer Hicks was transported from Corpus Christi Medical Center's Bay Area Hospital to Corpus Christi International Airport, where his body was then flown to Dallas.

Coast Guard officers lined the road to the private hangar, saluting the convoy of CCPD police cars and motorcycles flanking the medical truck carrying Officer Hicks to a private plane.

Family members, military personnel and airport employees all kept watch as EMS unloaded Officer Hicks body into the plane. CCPD officers gave their fellow brother in blue a final salute as he was loaded into the plane

Water cannons were also deployed to arc over the plane as it started driving down the runway, towards its final destination in Dallas.

Officer Hicks will be received and escorted by the Irving and Dallas Police departments to the Southwest Transplant Alliance Legacy Center.

