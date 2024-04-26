2024 Texas emergency preparation sales tax holiday set for April 27-29

COPRUS CHRISTI, Tx — With severe weather season coming in full swing, Texans have the opportunity to purchase emergency supplies at retailers across the state without having to pay taxes on those items.

The Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starts this year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29.

Natural disasters will continue to happen, so prepare yourself for emergencies that can cause physical damage like hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

"The best time to prepare for disasters is before they strike. From hurricanes and snow storms to record-breaking heat, we know the devastating effects that natural disasters can have on our daily lives. I was proud to pass legislation in 2015 that saves Texas families money as they purchase the supplies necessary to be ready for any disaster they might face," said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000

Portable generators.

Less than $300

Emergency ladders. Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75

Axes. Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt). Can openers - nonelectric. Carbon monoxide detectors. Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric. Fire extinguishers. First aid kits. Fuel containers. Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits. Hatchets. Ice products - reusable and artificial. Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated).

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns. Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers. Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios. Smoke detectors. Tarps and other plastic sheeting.



Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

*These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

For more information, contact Tax Help, or call 800-252-5555.