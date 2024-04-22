An electrifying change for the future of school buses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TheTexas Electric Transportation Resource Alliance (TxETRA)and the Texas Electric School Bus Projectis touring the state trying to create some buzz for electrical transportation.

These two groups are trying to educate the public on electrical transportation and how its benefiting us now and in the future.

"The number one thing really right now is to get the word out. Let people know that this technology is available and that it has benefits for their children right now," Jessica Keithan the director of the Texas Electric School Bus Project said.

The project started in February of 2023 and since September they have been touring around West and East Texas. They are now in South Texas and will be going to McAllen and Laredo.

There are about 130 electrical buses in use across Texas right now. Brad Beauchamp with Blue Bird said they have been manufacturing electrical school buses since 2018. He admits they're more expensive but added that in the long run, they're worth it.

"Right now it's roughly two maybe even three times the amount of a diesel bus. The saving side comes from using electricity to push the bus down the road in the reduction in maintenance," Beauchamp said.

But despite their cost, Executive director of TxETRA, Buzz Smith said these buses could even make a profit for school districts.

"So there are huge battery packs in these buses and when they get the vehicle to grid set up, they would be able to sell electricity back to our grid when it's under strain, and that electricity is very valuable and very expensive and if a school bus can support the grid they can earn money for the school district," he said.

Smith added that this will also benefit the students because they won't be around the noxious fumes diesel buses have.

If you would like to learn more about the project or donate to help continue to educate the community about electrical transportation click here.