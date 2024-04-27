CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Catholic school students in the Diocese of Corpus Christi are putting their brushing up on their artistic talents.

A full display of artworks will be up for the 3rd Annual Catholic School Art Showcase on April 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bishop Garriga Middle School Gymnasium.

Students from all Catholic schools in the diocese (elementary, middle, and high schools) will be participating.

"The event is free, and all are invited to enjoy the unique artistic expressions created by Catholic school students in our diocese," said staff.

Organizers say donations will be accepted.