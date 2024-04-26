Corpus Christi resident wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket from H-E-B on Waldron Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi resident has won the top prize for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game "Premiere Cash."

Texas Lottery officials said the winning $2 million ticket was bought at H-E-B on Waldron Road for $30.

Of course, the claimant elected to remain anonymous, according to lottery officials.

"This was the last of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. Premier Cash offers more than $203 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 3.94," said Texas Lottery officials.

Officials say "Premiere Cash" will be closing soon as all the top prizes have been claimed.

NOTICE: Game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. In addition, game-closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed. For more current information about scratch tickets, call 1-800-375-6886.

