This week on our What' In Your Head segment with Dr. Kate Rodriguez and Melica Wiley, we are discovering our why! Check out this video to help you find your purpose and how to remain positive during these times.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!