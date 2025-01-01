Realtor Demetria Smith

Meet Demetria Smith, your trusted realtor helping buyers and sellers in the Coastal Bend. With expert negotiation skills and powerful marketing, she turns real estate dreams into reality. Because buying or selling a home isn’t just a transaction—it’s about lifestyle, investment, and the perfect strategy. Ready to make your next move? Call Demetria Smith today!
With over a decade of experience, Demetria Smith expertly guides clients through the real estate market with confidence and ease. A proud member of the Texas Realtor Association, she leverages industry expertise and a vast network to ensure seamless transactions.
Demetria understands that real estate is more than a transaction—it’s a lifestyle and an investment. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or seeking a luxury home, she delivers personalized solutions tailored to your goals.
Beyond real estate, Demetria is the Vice President of S.D.S. Inc., a trusted commercial cleaning service. A lifelong Texan and longtime Corpus Christi resident, she is an avid runner, marathon competitor, and active member of the Junior League. In her free time, she enjoys giving back to the community and spending time with her schnauzer, Buddah.
Demetria Smith
Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway
PH: 361-600-9417
Email: demetria@demetriasmith.comwww.demetriasmith.com [demetriasmith.com]