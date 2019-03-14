Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Shop Scripps
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Kitchen Cops
State News
National News
World News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Weather Maps
Community
Coastal Living
Contests
Kitchen Cops
Pump Busters
Entertainment
On KZTV
On KDF
Coastal Living
Trusted Advisors
Watch
Video
Contact Us
KZTV Apps
On KZTV
On KDF
KAJA Telemundo
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
KZTVAction10News
explore/locations/342531854/kztv-action-10-news
Action10News
Coastal Living
Advertise on Coastal Living
More +
Quick Links +
Coastal Living
Advertise on Coastal Living
CCPD arrests 5 at Cole Park after fight videos surface
Veronica Flores-Herrera
Local News
Denver street takeover at 10th and Broadway reignites calls for action
National News
Push to rename Nashville airport for Dolly Parton gets a boost from governor
Associated Press
36 cats rescued from severe Corpus Christi hoarding conditions
Stephanie Molina
Local News
Nueces County burn ban in effect through October 2026
Shane Rackley
Local News
CCISD employee charged with sexual assault of a child
Rachel Denny Clow
National News
Ceiling collapses inside Kennedy Center amid fight over Trump-led renovations
AP via Scripps News Group
Scripps News Life
What to expect on Labor Day: Closures, travel and store hours
Justin Boggs
Iran War
Pentagon says 3 Iranian tankers hit after attacks on US warships
AP via Scripps News Group
National News
AI boom helps fuel surge in global billionaire wealth, report says
Justin Boggs
Flight diverts to Baltimore after passenger allegedly uses racial slurs
Scripps News Group
Trump threatens trade cutoffs if Fed doesn’t lower interest rates
Justin Boggs
Local News
Former Refugio police officer indicted on 4 charges
Rachel Denny Clow
Local News
New Mustang Island road cuts 7-mile beach drive in half
Jacob Daniels
Local News
Where are golf carts actually allowed in Corpus Christi?
Jada Strayer
Local News
Oops! New details emerge on the man caught taking photos of people's homes
Veronica Flores-Herrera
Local News
Corpus Christi man gets 15 years in federal drug and weapons case
Shane Rackley
Local News
Kingsville ISD kicks off school year amid threat of state takeover
Jordan Benavides
Local News
A new 'The Texan' store is coming to Refinery Row in Corpus Christi
Shane Rackley
Local News
Rockport man turns 90 at Whataburger after 730+ location visits
Raegan Garvin
Local News
Nueces County deputies seek help finding suspicious trespasser
Shane Rackley
Local News
Corpus Christi voters sound off on what they want from city council candidates
Drew Bishop
Local News
Volunteers care for abandoned Westside property
Jeydah Jenkins
Local News
CCISD earns B rating, aims for A in TEA accountability scores
Jada Strayer
Local News
Padre Island skate park inches closer to reality
Local News
Abbott proposes limiting laptops and tablets in Texas classrooms
Jada Strayer
Local News
Kingsville ISD leaders say low state rating signals a turnaround
Jordan Benavides
Local News
Phillips 66 makes a $10,000 investment in the future of Del Mar students
José Luis Martínez
Local News
Hornets battle for starting roles, guided by Flour Bluff senior leaders
Larissa Liska
Local News
Downtown Corpus Christi's MusicWalk returns for fourth year
Jada Strayer
Local News
CCISD bus delays leave kids waiting over an hour
Jeydah Jenkins
Local News
Indictments reveal what five Refugio officials are accused of doing
Rachel Denny Clow
Beeville works to fix earthy tap water taste after Hill Country inflows
Stephanie Molina
Robstown Volunteer Fire Department hosting recruitment event Saturday
Stephanie Molina
Local News
Corpus Christi applies to halt reservoir water releases
Drew Bishop
Local News
Henry's 'Box of Dreams' returns to Corpus Christi for school supplies
Shane Rackley
Local News
Downtown Corpus Christi hosts Ella Langley concert weekend happy hour
Shane Rackley
Local News
Refugio mayor and city secretary arrested on financial charges
José Luis Martínez
Local News
Sinton Animal Friends temporarily closes doors amid overwhelming demand
Raegan Garvin
Local News
Fair Water Amendment headed to November ballot
Drew Bishop
Local News
Alice lifts all drought restrictions as lake levels recover
Shane Rackley
Local News
Ricardo ISD clothing closet helps students in need start the school year fresh
Jordan Benavides
Local News
Fatal crash on State Highway 72 kills 21-year-old Three Rivers woman
Shane Rackley
Local News
Parents find workarounds for back-to-school traffic on Yorktown
Jacob Daniels
Local News
Vietnam War veteran Ramiro Chavez laid to rest in Corpus Christi
Jada Strayer
Local News
Fatal Highway 361 crash in Port Aransas kills one, injures one
Shane Rackley
High School Sports
Gregory-Portland brings back experienced talent, ranked No. 13 in UIL 5A-DII
Larissa Liska
Local News
Grant Middle School absorbs some students after CCISD closures
Drew Bishop
Local News
Corpus Christi Medical Center expands radiation cancer treatment capabilities
José Luis Martínez
Local News
Type B board cuts deal with developer; city manager freezes payment
Rachel Denny Clow
Local News
Corpus Christi mayor suspended 30 days
Drew Bishop
Local News
Oso Parkway mailbox vandalism: What one resident is doing
Jacob Daniels
Back to School
What CCISD students and parents need to know about the cell phone ban
José Luis Martínez
Local News
Burn victim says mall valet blocked his handicap parking spot
Drew Bishop
Next Page