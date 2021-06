Visit Corpus Christi and the CC Hooks are teaming up for a one night event where you'll get the chance to watch some baseball and celebrate the Gulf Coast Capital of the world.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!