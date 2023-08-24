VasCare is Vascular Care You Can Trust

VasCare specializes in advanced, minimally invasive, non-surgical procedures including uterine fibroid embolizations (UFE). Call Now to schedule an appointment (361) 202-9057 or visit VasCare if you’re experiencing any leg or fibroid related symptoms.

What are Uterine Fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous or benign tumors that develop within the uterus. They can vary in shape, size, and location in the uterus.

1 in 4 Women of reproductive age have uterine fibroids. 8 in 10 Women have uterine fibroids by menopausal age.

What are symptoms of Uterine Fibroids?

Some fibroids produce mild or no symptoms, while others cause considerable pain which can be lifestyle limiting.

· Heavy or frequent menstrual periods

· Pelvic pain and/or pressure

· Pain during or after intercourse

· Urinary frequency

· Constipation and/or bloating

· Abnormally enlarged abdomen

How are Uterine Fibroids diagnosed? Fibroids are often found during routine pelvic exams but can also be identified in imaging studies such as ultrasounds, MRIs, or CT scans. Be sure and let your provider know if you have any of the symptoms.

What are treatment options for symptomatic uterine fibroids? Treatment options are based on your

medical history, severity of symptoms, and location and size of fibroids.

Treatment may include:

· Medication: Treatment begins with recommended lifestyle changes and possibly medications.

· Surgery: Removal of fibroids (myomectomy) or the entire uterus (hysterectomy)

· Alternatives: Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE)

What is Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE)?

UFE is a minimally invasive procedure that is less aggressive than surgical treatment. The procedure is performed by an interventional radiologist and without any general anesthesia.

What are advantages of UFE?

· Preserves your uterus and most women maintain normal fertility

· Minimally invasive

· Short recovery time

· Low complication rate

· Rare symptom reoccurrence

· No scar tissue or adhesions

All UFE procedures and treatments are performed in our state-of-the-art outpatient clinic in Corpus Christi, by Dr. Lee and our experienced team of professionals.

Dr. Llewellyn Lee, board certified Vascular & Interventional Radiologist, is a nationally recognized expert and key opinion leader. Dr. Lee completed his undergraduate degree at the United States Military Academy at West Point and attended medical school at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Upon graduation, Dr. Lee completed a transitional internship at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Madigan Army Medical Center, and a fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Prior to joining VasCare, Dr. Lee served as Chief Medical Officer in the Washington D.C. region of a large multi-specialty practice providing outpatient complex vascular and interventional radiology care. He is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army and served in various roles to include the Chairman of Radiology of community and Army medical centers in Texas and Virginia. His numerous military awards include the “A” Proficiency Designator, which is the highest recognition of professional excellence in the Army Medical Department.

Dr. Lee has extensive experience across the full spectrum of Interventional Radiology and is widely recognized as a key opinion leader in venous disease, peripheral arterial disease, end stage renal disease and embolization procedures. Dr. Lee has helped develop numerous medical devices in use today and he actively consults with the medical device community

He has been treating patients for over 20 years and has successfully performed thousands of procedures successfully on patients positively impacting their lives and health.

Dr. Lee and the VasCare team care deeply for each patient. They take time to educate patients, answer questions, and discuss all treatment options in order to provide the best personalized care.

