Spring Break has finally arrived which means our beaches will be filled with beach lovers from all over the state once again! Crowds of people unfortunately also bring trash. Today on the show we are looking at unique trash that is left on our beaches and getting tips on how to keep it safe and clean!

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!