TRIO helping adults further their education

The Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a program that helps adults further their education.

TRIO-EOC is a grant funded program located at Del Mar College.

The program assists participants from Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio counties with college applications, financial aid applications, college placement exam fee's, and GED test fee's. The programs mission and goals is to provide assistance with Low income and first generation participants 19 and up.

There are several ways to learn more about TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at Del Mar College:

www.delmar.edu/eoc

Call them 361-698-1262

Facebook: @TRIOEOC1262

Twitter: @DelMarCollege

and Instagram: educationalopportunitycenter

