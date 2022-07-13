Watch Now
TRIO helping adults further their education

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 09:55:57-04

The Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a program that helps adults further their education.

TRIO-EOC is a grant funded program located at Del Mar College.

The program assists participants from Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio counties with college applications, financial aid applications, college placement exam fee's, and GED test fee's. The programs mission and goals is to provide assistance with Low income and first generation participants 19 and up.

There are several ways to learn more about TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at Del Mar College:
www.delmar.edu/eoc
Call them 361-698-1262
Facebook: @TRIOEOC1262
Twitter: @DelMarCollege
and Instagram: educationalopportunitycenter

