The Peddler Show in Robstown this weekend

Posted at 3:05 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:05:18-04

The Peddler Show is returning to the Coastal Bend.

The Peddler Show is a craft trade show offering shoppers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Small-business vendors come from all over the state of Texas and beyond to bring you a truly unique and fun weekend full of shopping!

Head out to Robstown's Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday.

Purchase tickets online at peddlershow.com!

