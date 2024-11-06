The Fourth Annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor Flag Posting Ceremony

Join Mike Shaw Automotive in recognizing the bravery and dedication of our service members during the Coastal Bend Field of Honor event. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for November 7, 2024 at 4pm. The flags will fly in the field until November 30, 2024. The Coastal Bend area is home to many U.S. veterans, their families, and their surviving loved ones. It is our obligation to show them how much we appreciate them. The words, “Thank you for your service,” can go a long way in letting our servicemen and women know that they are appreciated.

During this event, we will fly 1,000 (3x5 American flags) in the shape of a huge four acre cross at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in honor of our Coastal Bend area Veterans. All proceeds from the event will help support our veterans. Purchase a flag in honor of the service members in your life and join us on November 7th to pay tribute to our Veterans. At the conclusion of the event, you are able to keep the flag you sponsored as a memento!

The Coastal Bend Field of Honor is a part of the Nueces County/Military VIP initiative to help veterans in need. Proceeds from the event help supply food, housing, and other necessities to veterans in the Coastal Bend area. We want our veterans to know how much we truly appreciate their service. Our mission is to honor, support, encourage, and embolden our veterans. Join us in lifting up those who

have sacrificed to protect our way of life

Flags or multiple flags can be purchased for a $50 tax-deductible donation for each atmilitaryvip.org/purchase-a-flag/ or you can call or email Glenda Garza at 361-906-3663/ events@militaryvip.org

