Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

That Mattress Place of Corpus Christi

Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:32:35-05

That Mattress Place is a veteran and family owned local mattress store. They offer quality products without high retail prices and have a wide variety of mattresses – from memory foam, bed in a box, hybrids, pillows tops, etc.

You can also find adjustable bases, cooling pillows and protectors.

Stop by That Mattress Place at 3413 S. Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78411 to see what they have to offer you.

PHONE NUMBER: (361)244-6993
Facebook @thatmattressplacecc

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022