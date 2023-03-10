That Mattress Place of Corpus Christi

That Mattress Place is a veteran and family owned local mattress store. They offer quality products without high retail prices and have a wide variety of mattresses – from memory foam, bed in a box, hybrids, pillows tops, etc.

You can also find adjustable bases, cooling pillows and protectors.

Stop by That Mattress Place at 3413 S. Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78411 to see what they have to offer you.

PHONE NUMBER: (361)244-6993

Facebook @thatmattressplacecc

