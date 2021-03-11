Menu

Texas Game Wardens Help Rescue Cold Stunned Sea Turtles

Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 10:57:54-05

It is hard to believe that just over a month ago we were bracing ourselves for the Arctic blast that took a toll over the state of Texas. It didn't only affect us as human beings but it also affected all of the wildlife who are also not used to these freezing temperatures! Today on Coastal Living we got to sit down with a Texas Game Warden to discuss their efforts in rescuing the cold stunned sea turtles.

