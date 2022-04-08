Watch
Take Your Event To The Next Level - MVP Games

Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:05:58-04

MVP Games brings the fun to you!

They are a mobile party and event service that offers games and activities to take your event to the next level!

Owners Dereck Saldivar and Mary Mancilla came out to the studio to show the Coastal Living Crew what MVP Games was all about.

It was a party as the Coastal Living team tested out their skills in the Gellyball course; a low impact and no messy cleanup game involving gellyballs.

Then they finished the day with a Foam Party.

Click here to book MVP Games for your next event.

You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.

