Now, you can satisfy your cravings for Thai food without feeling guilty afterwards!

Sweet Potato Pad Thai is made using spiralized sweet potatoes instead of traditional rice noodles. This healthy version of one of your favorite take-out foods is sure to become a weeknight regular!

Serves: 3

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and spiralized into thin noodles (about 6 cups)

2 cup fresh broccoli florets

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoon peanut butter

3 tablespoon chicken broth

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

What To Do:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat vegetable oil until hot and cook sweet potato noodles, broccoli, salt and pepper for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add water and continue to cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk peanut butter, chicken broth, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and red pepper.

Add peanut sauce to vegetables and toss until evenly coated. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.

Notes:

For a beautiful presentation, garnish the finished dish with chopped peanuts and sliced scallions.

This Sweet Potato Pad Thai can easily be made vegetarian-friendly. Just swap out the chicken broth for vegetable broth.

