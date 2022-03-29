Threads Corpus Christi Offers New To You Fashion

Threads Corpus Christi came into the resale scene in July 2011 as Corpus Christi's first place to buy-sell-trade. Then branched out into the online selling realm when covid shut our doors in early 2020.

Now, Threads Corpus Christi is seeing the best of both worlds with the opportunity to offer local customers, as well as friends near and far, with high quality, on trend pieces that fit their eclectic customer-base, both inside their our storefront location and via the world wide web.

Threads Corpus Christi stock is ever-changing, which makes shopping Threads pretty dang exciting! In the shop new inventory hits the sales floor every 15-45 minutes. Online, you'll see daily drops of some of our favorite pieces. If you see something you love, act quick! Most items we carry are one of a kind in the shop, so when it's gone, it's gone!

Resale not your thing? Earn cash with us when you sell us your gently used past favorites. Threads buys current cuts, prints, and styles that target our demographic of juniors, young adults, and young business professionals. We buy styles that have been sold in stores within the past 2 years. We also take current-trending vintage clothing.

Threads Corpus Christi is located at 4646 Everhart Rd and is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm.

Threads Instagram: @ccthreads

Website: threadscorpuschristi.com

