Stef and Becs Boutique

Stef and Becare two best friends who bring you the fashion you’ll love.

Shop their weekly live sales on their Facebook page where you can see our cutest new styles. Most come in sizes Small-3XL. Stef and Becs offer free local pick up at their store located in downtown Kingsville at 402 E Kleberg Ave and they ship all over the country.

Come shop and have some fun with Stef & Becs!

Social Media:

Facebook.com/stefandbecs

Instagram: @stefandbec

TikTok: @stefandbecboutique

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.