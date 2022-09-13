Smith and Jones Electric providing electrical services for years.

Smith and Jones Electric is a top-rated electrical service company that has been providing electrical services for years. Smith and Jones Electric specializes in both residential and commercial services and have an impeccable record of thousands of satisfied customers. A solid foundation of trust and high quality have been the primary defining features of our company.

We are licensed and certified electricians who have expertise in various electrical problems, including repairs, maintenance, and replacement. We offer a wide range of electrical safety services , from panel installation and rewiring to inspection and home automation. With decades of experience and knowledge, our company aims to provide you with the best electrical services possible that will last for years to come. We always focus on building healthy, long-term relationships with our customers.

We take immense pride in being a prosperous commercial and residential electrical company with a well-defined work ethic and principles. Our mission is to provide you with maximum value. That’s why we are available to you 24/7, so we can serve you whenever you need us, regardless of the day. We build and design electrical systems for both commercial and residential settings. We can also help ensure that an old property is restored and completely up to date with the latest safety measures, electrical wiring, and panels.

Our company is fully insured, which guarantees that you won’t incur any liabilities during the work process. If you are unsure or confused about what needs to be done, our electricians can educate you and help you make an informed decision. We conduct business with complete honesty and transparency, which has allowed us to gain the most loyal and satisfied customers. Our electricians will respect you and respect your home when performing work. We will always wear floor savers and leave your home as clean as, or cleaner than, we found it. You can trust Smith and Jones Electric to provide an unmatched service experience! If you are needing any electrical assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact us and we will resolve all of your electrical concerns.

mention Coastal Living, they will waive their $69 service fee for their first visit

