Is your child really into cool science stuff? We've got Dr. Blend on the show today and he is teaching us all about creepy crawly parasites! Grab your kid and check out this video.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!