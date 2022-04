(NOT REQUIRED) — The Rotary Clubs in Corpus Christi are partnering together to help collect medical supplies for Ukraine.

Project C.U.R.E. will ship them to the Ukraine and help with the distribution.

Drop off donations at any Peerless Cleaners or at In the Game Funtrackers until May 6th.

Then join volunteers on May 7, 2022 as they pack the boxes.

