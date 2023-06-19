Watch Now
Rockport Art Fest 2023 is Just Days Away

Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 19, 2023
2023-06-19

Rockport Art Fest has become a staple of the Summer season on the coast – over 120+ artists sell their work to over 10,000+ art buyers.

Rockport Art Festival also serves as a fundraiser for Rockport Center for the Arts. Proceeds go towards creating and sustaining the many free to low-cost programs hosted by Rockport Center for the Arts year-round.

Tickets On Sale NOW for the Art Fest

Festival Location
Rockport Festival Grounds
1500 E. Laurel

Festival Hours
Saturday, July 1 | 10am - 6pm
Sunday, July 2 | 10am - 5pm

