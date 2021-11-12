Ranch Hand Weekend and La Posada de Kingsville

King Ranch® Ranch Hand Breakfast - The 30th Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast will be held on November 20, 2021.

The event features an authentic, hearty cowboy breakfast cooked and served outdoors on the historic King Ranch. Team roping and old-time cow camp cooking demonstrations are a part of the activities, along with live music and storytelling.

The event was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to bring this event back to the community,” said Bob Cleek, Area Manager for Hospitality with King Ranch. “After the difficulties everyone has faced over the past year, it’s important to make sure these traditions continue.”

Tickets are available at the King Ranch Saddle Shop, the King Ranch Museum, the King Ranch Visitor Center, the Kingsville Visitors Center and at the door. Tickets are $6 each.

The Ranch Hand Breakfast is always held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

The Ranch Hand Breakfast serves as a fundraiser for the annual La Posada de Kingsville lighted Christmas parade. Daniel Morales, chairman of the La Posada de Kingsville Committee, said that the annual event would be held on December 4, 2021.

“The La Posada parade is the event that marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Kingsville,” Morales said. “We’re happy to be able to hold it again this year, and we know the community will come out to support it.”

In 2019, the parade had more than 150 entries and drew thousands of onlookers to downtown Kingsville.

Ranch Hand Weekend Holiday Tree Lighting and Wine Walk – In partnership with both the Ranch Hand Breakfast and La Posada de Kingsville the Kingsville Visitors Center developed a series of events to surround the popular King Ranch festivities. This year’s events will include a Ranch Hand Weekend Wine Walk Holiday Sip & Shop Tree Lighting, a downtown festival and the Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert.

The festivities begin Friday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. with an opportunity for guests to visit Main Street Kingsville merchants and vendors while they sample 18 varieties of wine, five different types of craft beer and a special beverage mixed with Kingsville’s very own award-winning Wild Horse Distillery Rum. Visitors can also experience a non-alcoholic wine walk and sample a variety of sparkling grape juice, sparkling apple cider and other special virgin beverages. Ranch Hand Weekend Holiday Wine Walk passports come packed with coupons and savings, they include a keepsake wine glass and lanyard or a glow-in-the-dark stadium cup and there are a variety of ways for all participants to enter to win some awesome prizes.

The Ranch Hand Weekend Holiday Wine Walk will end at 9:00 p.m. and incorporate the tree lighting that starts at 7:00 p.m. outside the 1904 Train Depot Museum. The Texas A&M University-Kingsville senior art exhibit will also be on display in the Kleberg Bank lobby. Christmas Carolers get everyone in the holiday spirit, and they’ll be followed by live music and a street dance with Isaac Jacob. Passports are not needed to attend, but they can be purchased in advance at RanchHandWeekend.com. Proceeds for this event benefit Toys for Tots of Kleberg and Kenedy County. “Last year we had our hardest year ever,” said Toys for Tots Coordinators Stefanie Perryman and Rebecca Sanchez. “We completely depleted all our resources, so Toys for Tots is so incredibly thankful to be the beneficiary of this year’s Ranch Hand Weekend festivities.”

In addition to the Ranch Hand Weekend Holiday Wine Walk, there will be another Holiday Wine Walk on December 4th ahead of the annual La Posada de Kingsville illuminated night parade. Guests can return to the December event with their wine glasses and stadium cups and enjoy a $5 discount.

Ranch Hand Weekend Festival – After filling up on your authentic Cowboy Breakfast at the King Ranch®, visitors are invited back to Main Street for food, fun, inflatables, live music, two-stepping and line dancing! The Ranch Hand Weekend Festival also features a Ranch Hand Car Show with everything from modern to imports to lifted categories and more featured by Texas Rides. The Texas A&M University-Kingsville Art Department will also showcase Steam-Roller printing, an exhibit that has become very popular during the event. For the kiddos, the Kingsville Parks & Rec Department has partnered with many groups to bring in an Archery Turkey Shoot, succulent planting, rock painting and event a touch tank provided by Texas Parks & Wildlife Marine Development Fisheries. Vendors come from far and wide to attend this festival and there is no shortage of Christmas shopping opportunities!

Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert – Country music fills the air Saturday night at the JK Northway Expo Center with the Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert. This year’s headliner is Grand Ole Opry member Steve Wariner! In his five-decade career, Wariner has released 20 albums, won four GRAMMY Awards and produced many songs that are still fan favorites. Some of his top tracks include Holes In the Floor of Heaven, Lonely Women Make Good Lovers, Some Fools Never Learn and Two Teardrops. Wariner will share the stage with Lauren Corzine and the Isaac Jacob Band, who will open the show. “We started the Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert in 2018 to keep visitors engaged all weekend long,” said Kingsville Director of Tourism Janine Reyes. “We’ve seen tremendous success with these events thanks to the strong foundation the Ranch Hand Breakfast has built for decades.” The Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert will also benefit Toys for Tots of Kleberg and Kenedy Counties. Steve Wariner has donated some autographed lithographs and merchandise that will be raffled off at the concert. “You just have to feel good about being able to attend a fabulous event that also benefits an awesome cause at the same time,” Reyes said. “Everyone is encouraged and invited to attend.” Ranch Hand Weekend festivities are presented by Kleberg Bank and Neessen Automotive with help from Bray’s Smokehouse, Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Stef & Bec’s Boutique. Support is also provided by Sparklight and HEB Helping Here. General

Admission concert tickets can be purchased online. A limited number of VIP seats are still available and can be purchased by calling the Kingsville Visitors Center at (361) 592-8516. Visitors can also purchase a Ranch Hand Weekend Getaway from a handful of hotels and tickets to the weekend's events along with a bottle of wine will be provided in your room.

