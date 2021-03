Are you struggling to find your purpose in life? Our Power Up girl, Liza Wisner is here to help you find your full potential and make you the powerful person you were meant to be. Check out this video for her tips and share this video with someone who needs a little extra help in finding their way.

Watch Coastal Living live weekdays at 9am on kztv10.com/live or on-demand at CoastalLivingTV.com!

Tag us on FB or IG @CoastalLivingTV with your videos and posts so we can share on the show!