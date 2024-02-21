Plexaderm Skincare- Reduces Under-Eye Bags & Wrinkles from View in Minutes

How it Works

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes.

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes.

While the PlexEffect® is not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

CoastalLiving

Order Now for your $14.95 TRIAL PACK WITH FREE SHIPPING atwww.PlexadermTrial.com

or scan the qr code above.

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.