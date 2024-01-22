Pinnacle Research offers a FREE liver testing service.

Pinnacle Clinical Research offers a FREE liver testing service (Fibroscan) to help you assess your liver health. The test is non-invasive and takes just 10 minutes to complete. If you are concerned about your liver health or if you have at least one of the following risk factors for liver disease, we encourage you to get tested: Obesity Diabetes Metabolic syndrome Age over 50 High cholesterol Hypertension Hispanic ethnicity BMI over 30 Previously diagnosed with Fatty Liver Disease Family history of liver disease To schedule your free liver screening test, please visit our website atpinnacleresearch.com/free-liver-screening/.

We offer our free liver testing service to help you stay healthy and live a long, happy life Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4 pm.

