Night Kayaking, A New Adventure On The Water

What are your thoughts on kayaking at night? Kind of scary, right? Not for this new company.

GlowRow is the name of the game.

They take kayaking to the next level, as if kayaking in a completely clear kayak is not cool enough, they added 4,400 lumens worth of light to each kayak to allow you to see through the waters at night and see magnificent redfish, spectacular stingrays, brilliant blue crabs, and did I mention sometimes they see dolphins!

GlowRow is the only nighttime kayak tour agency that is TPWD and USCG compliant and they sure do take safety very seriously. Every tour starts with a safety brief, then the fun starts. The tours last about an hour to an hour and a half. The tour distance is approximately 1 mile in length. They launch 2 guided tours a night, 8 pm which has a pretty awesome sunset over the water, and 1030pm which is when the real magic happens to see some aquatic nightlife.

GlowRow operates 7 different locations, each day of the week is a different location. Be sure to check out all the locations each one offers different spectacular views. Don’t miss this.

