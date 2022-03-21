The organization now known as the “Military Order of the Purple Heart, (MOPH) “was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received the decoration. Composed exclusively of Purple Heart recipients, it is the only veterans service organization comprised strictly of “combat” veterans. This means we are a very small organization. To put things into perspective there have only been approximately 2 million Purple Hearts awarded since its creation in 1782. This is one of few military decorations which must be signed off on by the President of the United States.

Skyler Barker Military Order of the Purple Heart, Local Chapter 598



The Local Chapter, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 (Corpus Christi Tx) was founded in 1992 and named Alaniz-Valentine. The Chapter was named after Andy Alaniz and Roger Valentine who were killed during the Gulf War in 1991.

Chapter 598 services 11 High School's in the Coastal Bend as well as Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Over the Years we have given scholarships and leadership awards to students chosen by their command and peers.

The chapter has hosted a myriad of a veteran events to include by not limited to Veteran stand downs which bring social services, haircuts, food, supplies, and resources to homeless veterans.

