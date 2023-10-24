Mike Saunders, MBA Helps Financial Professionals Build Credibility to Get New Clients

Mike Saunders is a speaker, bestselling author of four books including "Authority Positioning for Financial Professionals", and a successful business coach with an MBA in Marketing, and a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

Throughout my career, I've interviewed hundreds of industry experts on my podcast, always striving to learn from other thought leaders. My main goal is assisting Financial Professionals who struggle with standing out from their competition. I help them become instant celebrities on the powerful platforms of Publicity, Podcasting, and Publishing. By creating omnipresence, they are seen as an Expert and Authority, attracting more clients, increasing profits and making more impact. My approach helps them transition from being a “Hidden Hero” to becoming THE In-Demand Trusted Advisor with Indestructible Authority. This empowers them to Get Authority, Get Noticed, and Get Clients! What I'm most passionate about is seeing my family grow up with high spiritual values and providing them opportunities to succeed in life. I am heavily involved in my local church and am focused on teaching others the benefits of giving and serving.

*Learn More: https://mikesaunders360.com/

*Get FREE copy of Amazon bestselling book "Authority Positioning for Financial Professionals" at www.AuthoritySellingBook.com

*Brand New: Authoritize Academy™ is a PREMIER Learning Experience for financial professionals who want to attract high-value clients. http://www.authoritizeacademy.com/

