MHP Salud Serving America’s Latino communities

MHP Salud is a national nonprofit organization that has implemented and managed Community Health Worker (CHW) programs for over 35 years.

Serving Nueces, Kennedy, Kleberg, Live Oakland, San Patricio, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Victoria, Refugio, and Bee Counties

MHP Salud provides outreach and peer health education, brings community members closer, and increases access to health resources by offering application assistance and resource referrals.

The Navigator Program:

· Provides information on qualified health plans (QHPs) and help consumers submit a Marketplace application for health insurance coverage and financial assistance.

· Clarifies distinctions among coverage types, including QHPs, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

· Application assistance also includes Medicaid and CHIP through the Marketplace.

· Provides information in English and Spanish offering virtual services to enroll from home through telephone or web assistance. In-person appointments need to be scheduled in advance.

To be eligible to enroll in health coverage through the Marketplace, you:

· Must live in the United States

· Must be a U.S. citizen or national (or be lawfully present)

· Qualify under income and resources guidelines

· If you have Medicare coverage, you’re not eligible to use the Marketplace to buy a health or dental plan

Call 956-246-4125 to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment or visit mhpsalud.org/enroll. Their services are free.

