Made In Texas - Wild Rag Vodka

Texas-owned, Texas-made Wild Rag Vodka's distillery is located 40 miles north of Corpus Christi, in Sandia, Texas.

Wild Rag Vodka owners started the business seven years ago and created the first vodka made from mesquite beans. Their beans are harvested locally and distilled in Sandia.

They make three different products: the mesquite-bean vodka, sandia silver, and cinnamon-flavored vodka, all with unique flavors.

Wild Rag has joined the Texas Rangers baseball team as a sponsor and vodka for Globe Life Field, and many rodeo events.

You can find Wild Rag Vodka at Specs, Liquid Town and Total Wine & More throughout the state of Texas, and in Oklahoma.

