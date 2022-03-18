Looking For That Perfect Home? Let Nikki Help You.

Nikki Blue Benavidez with The Crisman Group of Keller Williams Coastal Bend wants to help you find your perfect home.

Nikki was raised in Beeville and has been working in the real-estate business since 2015. Her real-estate career started in the Hill Country area of Uvalde. She is now proud to be in the area that she has always wanted to call home: the Coastal Bend.

Nikki is committed to helping clients find the perfect home, and bringing their vision to life! Real estate truly is her passion, and there is nothing that would make her happier than helping you and your family.

When she is not working, she says enjoys fishing with her two beautiful kids and husband of 15 years.

Nikki's motto since the beginning, she says, is: "I don't work 9-5 I work from start to finish."

Nikki has an offer for Coastal Living viewers: Call and mention you saw this interview with Nikki Blue Benavidez, and she will give you a home warranty (with a value not to exceed $500) with any purchase of a property.

You can connect with Nikki Blue Benavidez with The Crisman Group of Keller Williams Coastal Bend. Her cell phone number is (830) 513-8946, and she can be reached via email at nikkibenavidez@kw.com

She can also be contacted on Facebook at Nikki Blue Benavidez - KW Coastal Bend REALTOR and on Instagram at @NikkiBlueBenavidez

