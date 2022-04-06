Kicks For Class: Changing The Game for Middle School Students

Participation in team sports has been shown to lead to an increase in school attendance, higher GPAs, decreased dropout rates, less involvement in gangs, intentional interaction with mentors, and exposure to positive peer pressure, especially among middle schoolers.

Heil Law Firm

Hundreds of middle school students in the Coastal Bend have never had the opportunity to participate in team sports simply because they cannot afford the required shoes. Kicks For Class was designed to connect GENERATIONS and RESOURCES so that we can change our future, together!

Kicks for Class is the newest resource from Communities In Schools of the Coastal Bend, and was created in cooperation with The Heil Law Firm.

Join us Wednesday, April 27th at 7 pm at the Bay Jewel Event Center in downtown Corpus Christi to support our Coastal Bend students. This sports gala is fundraising in preparation for the fall event, in which deserving students will be paired up with mentors for a special shopping session for their new sports kicks!

Hear from pro-athletes and local coaches as they share their own journeys and experiences. Partake in our live auction, with your chance to win some amazing prizes including VIP and vacation packages! TASTE by Ricci Near will be serving decadent and hearty hors d'eouvres.

Tickets start at just $59, and various sponsorships are available.

Gala Sponsorship or individual tickets: Click here

Donors who cannot attend the fundraiser: donate online

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.