Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Jonathan Leonard Founder of Leonard Financial Solutions

Posted at 8:12 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 09:12:14-05

Jonathan founded Leonard Financial Solutions out of his strong desire to improve the lives of everyone he meets. For the majority of his career, Jonathan has worked for non-profit companies and in church ministry. Seeking a change of career while still passionate about helping people, Jonathan branched into the insurance and financial services industry to provide his clients with access to all of the best products available with holistic strategies to tie everything together into one comprehensive plan.

Jonathan Leonard

It is Jonathan's main focus to build his practice based off of honesty and integrity. He cares more about serving his clients' best interests rather than making a "sale." If you have an existing policy or plan that already suits your needs, Jonathan will always let you know that you are in good hands. He prides himself on ensuring every client he meets finds value in investing their time with him

Schedule an appointment with Jonathan today and see what we mean!

Jonathan Leonard 
jonathan@leonardfs.com
Financial Advisor
856-444-5433
www.leonardfs.com

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops