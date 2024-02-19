Jonathan Leonard Founder of Leonard Financial Solutions

Jonathan founded Leonard Financial Solutions out of his strong desire to improve the lives of everyone he meets. For the majority of his career, Jonathan has worked for non-profit companies and in church ministry. Seeking a change of career while still passionate about helping people, Jonathan branched into the insurance and financial services industry to provide his clients with access to all of the best products available with holistic strategies to tie everything together into one comprehensive plan.

It is Jonathan's main focus to build his practice based off of honesty and integrity. He cares more about serving his clients' best interests rather than making a "sale." If you have an existing policy or plan that already suits your needs, Jonathan will always let you know that you are in good hands. He prides himself on ensuring every client he meets finds value in investing their time with him

Schedule an appointment with Jonathan today and see what we mean!

Jonathan Leonard jonathan@leonardfs.com Financial Advisor 856-444-5433 www.leonardfs.com

