Interview with Terry Register, CEO of Capsur: Paid for by Marketing Huddle

As President of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, Terry Register leads with a clear and focused mission: to help business owners, high-income professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and closely held corporations navigate the complexities of tax planning, retirement strategy, estate structuring, and legacy preservation. Through personalized service and strategic insight, Terry delivers solutions designed to build long-term financial confidence and multigenerational impact.

Terry began his distinguished career at Fidelity Union, earning “Rookie of the Year” honors and qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in his first year. He later joined American Defender Life, where he consistently ranked among the top ten producers nationwide and earned annual recognition in the President’s Cabinet.

He founded Capsur with a vision to offer programs and planning strategies that empower individuals and businesses to reach their financial, retirement, and legacy goals. Today, he continues to work collaboratively with professionals and clients across the country on high-value joint cases that demand tailored and sophisticated solutions.

Terry’s leadership and production achievements have earned him national recognition, but his commitment to service goes beyond the business world. He has served as a trustee on the Endowment Committee at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a Corporate Board Member for G.R.A.C.E. Christian School in Raleigh, and an active supporter of charitable missions, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Zachary Taylor Orphanage in Kenya, and Uttermost Ministries.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Terry resides in Raleigh, NC, with his wife. He is a longtime member of Bayleaf Baptist Church, where he has served on the Personnel Committee and continues to invest in his faith and community.

Learn more: https://www.capsurtaxandestateplanning.com/