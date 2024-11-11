Interview with Shawn Maloney, CEO of Retire Wise

Shawn Maloney is a certified retirement planner, fiduciary, national bestselling author, and the owner and CEO of Retire Wise, LLC. With over twenty years of experience, he is passionate about helping people prepare for retirement and achieve happiness in their golden years.

Shawn has dedicated his career to equipping individuals with the education and tools necessary to grow and protect their retirement savings. He emphasizes that retirement planning is not solely about finances; he also coaches clients on the non-financial aspects to create a more complete plan. His transparent and comprehensive approach, known as the "Retire Happy FrameworkTM," provides clients with peace of mind about their future.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Shawn enjoys spending time with his family and actively giving back to his community and church. He invites others to join him on the journey towards a fulfilling retirement, encouraging everyone to make the most out of every day.

Learn More: www.retirewisepro.com

For more Coastal Living, go to our website or follow our Facebook and Instagram.