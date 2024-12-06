Interview with Pete Tychsen, President and Founder of Preservation Financial Group

Pete Tychsen is the President and founder of Preservation Financial Group in Tallahassee.

Pete has been helping local residents plan their retirement since 1996 and focuses on the areas of IRA/401(k) distribution, tax strategies, asset protection, and income planning. Pete’s approach has helped his clients:

• Avoid needless taxation on IRAs/ retirement accounts

• Protect their principal and create a secure retirement income

• Avoid unnecessary risks with their retirement assets

• Use Retirement Plans to build a lasting legacy for children and grandchildren

Pete regularly conducts seminars on a variety of financial topics to groups including Executives, Educators, Government and State employees – as well as to the general public. Pete is author of Retire Worry-Free: Your Guide to A Simpler, Safer Retirement.

Pete is an FSU Alumni and lives in the Tallahassee area with his wife LeAnne and their five children, Andrew, Anna, Arden, Christopher, and Sarah. When not working to help secure the financial future of retirees, Pete enjoys involvement at his church, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Pete Tychsen

Pete@PFG12.COM

www.PFG12.com

850-523-7877

Investment advisory services are offered through Gibbs Wealth Management, LLC (Preservation Financial Group), a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance products and services are offered through Preservation Financial Group. Gibbs Wealth Management, LLC (DBA Preservation Financial Group) and Preservation Financial Group, are unaffiliated companies.

Learn more: www.PFG12.COM or www.preservationfinancialgroup.com

This interview includes opinions and insights that do not guarantee any specific investment outcomes. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. The IAR in this interview may benefit from certain products or services discussed. Please consider this potential conflict when evaluating any statements. This interview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Gibbs Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Please consult a financial professional for personalized advice.

