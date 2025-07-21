Interview with Clark Smith President of Golden Years Financial

Clark Smith boasts an impressive career spanning over three decades in the financial advisory realm. He embarked on his journey in 1990 as a financial advisor with Dean Witter Reynolds, quickly rising to prominence as the firm's youngest Retirement Planning Specialist by 1993. Specializing in Retirement Financial Planning, Clark has dedicated his career to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

His career trajectory continued upward, becoming Vice President of Investments at Prudential Securities in 1995. From 2000 to 2006, Clark served as Vice President of Investments at UBS, further honing his expertise in investment strategies. In 2006, he took a significant leap by becoming a founding partner and portfolio manager at Woodridge Capital Portfolio Management, where his leadership extended to managing a hedge fund at Woodridge Partners from 2008 to 2016.

After a brief retirement from 2017 to 2020, Clark re-entered the financial sector as a Senior Financial Advisor and Director of Retail Operations. His commitment to nurturing talent led him to become the Head of Training for Advisormax financial advisors from 2021 to 2024, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of financial advisors.

Clark Smith's career reflects a steadfast dedication to financial excellence and leadership, marked by his strategic vision and commitment to education and mentorship within the industry. His specialization in Retirement Financial Planning underscores his passion for guiding clients towards secure and fulfilling retirements.

