Interview with Brendon Murphy, CEO and President of Compass Financial Solutions

As the CEO and President of Compass Financial Solutions Inc., in Havertown, PA, I provide professional expertise in Long Term Care, Business Insurance, Life Insurance, and Personal Pension Fixed Annuities products. I’ve been helping families, individuals, and business owners secure financial peace of mind since 2013.

At Compass Financial Solutions Inc., I currently service individuals, families, and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, Las Vegas, and Georgia.

Learn more: http://www.mycfsi.com/



CONTACT DETAILS:Brendon C. Murphy, CLTC® CSSCS®

Bmurphy@mycfsi.com

610-449-9900

http://www.mycfsi.com

