Interview with Anthony Napolitano, with Cornerstone Wealth Management

As a family-oriented father of four, Anthony Napolitano values the importance of family and is dedicated to helping other people achieve financial security and longevity. As a second-generation financial advisor and fiduciary, he is legally obligated to prioritize his clients' interests above all else. He owns and operates Cornerstone Wealth Management as an independent advisor alongside three partners. Since purchasing their office building in 2012, they've grown significantly, now employing over 15 talented team members across two office locations.

His mission is to simplify the complexities of retirement planning, covering income planning, investment management, tax strategies, healthcare planning, and legacy considerations. He specializes in creating customized retirement income plans tailored to each client’s unique goals and needs. This includes strategic investment management that aligns with clients' risk tolerance and financial objectives.

Disclosure: Securities and advisory services offered through Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a Registered Investment Adviser. Member FINRA/SIPC. Cornerstone Wealth Management and IFG are unaffiliated entities.

CONTACT DETAILS

Anthony Napolitano

702-580-2378

anthony@cornerstonevegas.com

https://cornerstonevegas.com

