Howie’s Premium Subs Serving Up More Than Just Sandwiches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howie’s Premium Subs and Shakes is a veteran-owned and operated restaurant.

Howie's, in its current form started as a food truck in Craig, Colorado. When owner Bobby Howard decided to move his business to Texas, Corpus Christi was the only option in his mind since he received his nickname — “Howie” — while serving in the US Navy at NAS Hospital Corpus Christi.

The shop is located in the Corpus Christi area, at 5425 S Padre Island Dr. Ste. 113, next to HEB between Jamba Juice and GNC.

Howard also said he expanded to Texas because of the tremendous support for veterans. Therefore, Howie’s honors veterans from the community every month and finds ways to help veterans programs.

